Sussex County sheriff’s lieutenant retires after 26 years of service

Lt. Kieran McMorrow is retiring from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office after more than 26 years in law enforcement.

A 1992 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School and a U.S. Army veteran, McMorrow graduated from the Bergen County Law & Public Safety Institute’s 86th Basic Police Class.

He began his law enforcement career in 2000 when he was hired as a corrections officer with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections. Later that year, he transferred to the Bureau of Law Enforcement as a sheriff’s officer.

During his career, McMorrow served in the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transportation Unit, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Sheriff’s Community Policing Unit and the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

Since 2011, he has served as the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

McMorrow’s honors include multiple Sheriff’s Good Conduct Medals, Educational Achievement and Military Service awards, two Sheriff’s Achievement Awards, the Grand Cordon Award, the Sheriff’s K-9 Service Bar, the Sussex County Detectives Association Meritorious Service Award and the FBI LEEDA Trilogy Award.

Sheriff Michael Strada congratulated McMorrow on his retirement.

”I want to congratulate Lieutenant McMorrow on his retirement after 26 years of service,” Strada said. “We wish him the best of luck in all of his future endeavors.”