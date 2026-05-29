Sussex County YMCA raises nearly $47K at 24th annual golf outing

The Sussex County YMCA hosted its 24th annual golf outing May 20 at the Ballyowen Golf Club, raising a net total of $46,594 to support financial assistance for local programs and memberships.

The event brought together 100 golfers and supports the YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign, which helps ensure cost is not a barrier to participation in programs for children, families and adults.

Funds raised will help expand access to initiatives including chronic disease prevention, cancer recovery, after-school care, swim lessons, and other community services.

“Thanks to the success of this year’s outing, more individuals and families will be able to access programs at an affordable cost,” said Corey Brown, executive director of the Sussex County YMCA. “Financial challenges should never prevent someone from being part of a supportive, healthy community.”

The YMCA also provides financial assistance that helped support one in four children attending summer camp and one in seven children enrolled in before- and after-school care programs in 2025.

Programs supported by the campaign include LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA for cancer survivors, Safety Around Water, the Y First physician referral program, veterans wellness programming and free memberships for middle school students.

“It’s truly inspiring to see the community come together in support of the YMCA’s mission,” said Deborah Kessler.

HQW Architects served as the tournament sponsor, with additional support from several local businesses and organizations.

Attendees participated in a full day of golf, meals and a reception highlighting the YMCA’s impact across Sussex County.