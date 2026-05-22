Sussex County Youth Orchestras to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with concert

The Sussex County Youth Orchestras will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States with a concert Sunday, June 7, at Hopatcong High School.

The performance begins at 3 p.m. at the school, located at 2A Windsor Ave.

The concert will feature patriotic and American-themed music performed by approximately 100 young musicians and mentors from Sussex County and neighboring communities. Selections include “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” “New York, New York,” “America the Beautiful” and Morton Gould’s “American Salute.”

The program also will showcase senior soloists Natalie Bellush performing a movement from Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major, flautist Leo Shabarov performing a piece by Chaminade and Natalie Leybov performing a movement from Von Weber’s Clarinet Concerto.

The orchestras are directed by Dawn Tedesco, Richard Barrieres and Aimee Jimenez.

A $10 donation is suggested for adults.