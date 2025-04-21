Home
Sussex. High Point Jazz Festival
21 Apr 2025
HJ1 The Vernon High School Jazz Ensemble performs during High Point Regional High School’s first jazz festival Wednesday, April 16. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
HJ2
The Lenape Valley Regional High School Jazz Band performs during the High Point Jazz Festival.
HJ3 T
he North Hunterdon Jazz Ensemble rehearses before its performance.
HJ4
The Frankford School Jazz Band receives an overall silver rating for its performance. Nick Fleischer wins the outstanding soloist award for his solo in ‘Birdland,’ and the saxophone section is named best saxophone section of all middle school groups.
HJ5
The Glen Meadow Middle School band collects an award.
HJ6
The Vernon High School Jazz Ensemble performs.
Leah Giessuebel of Glen Meadow Middle School.
The North Hunterdon Jazz Ensemble rehearses before its performance.
The North Hunterdon Jazz Ensemble performs.
The North Hunterdon Jazz Ensemble performs.
