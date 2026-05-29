Sussex, Warren community colleges launch new transfer pathways

Sussex County Community College and Warren County Community College have announced a partnership establishing new academic pathways that allow students to begin coursework at one institution and complete specialized training at the other.

Through the collaboration, students can complete general education and prerequisite courses at their home college before transferring into specialized programs in either Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or Exercise Science.

Sussex County students pursuing an associate of applied science degree in UAS can begin at Sussex and transfer to Warren County Community College, home of the WarrenUAS program, which offers training in photogrammetry, precision agriculture and commercial space operations. The program includes hands-on instruction in advanced labs and flight training facilities.

Warren County students pursuing an associate of science degree in exercise science can complete general education coursework locally before transferring to Sussex to use its Human Performance Lab, which supports training in fitness assessment, rehabilitation and athletic performance.

“This partnership demonstrates how community colleges can work together to expand opportunities for students,” said Dr. Cory Homer, president of Sussex County Community College.

College officials said the program is designed to reduce tuition costs, expand access to workforce training and keep students within the regional community college system while meeting growing demand for careers in emerging technical and health-related fields.

Students interested in the UAS program can apply now for classes beginning in fall 2026.