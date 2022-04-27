Tomahawk Lake waterpark plans job fair

For its 70th Season, Tomahawk Lake Waterpark will offer more than 100 full- and part -time summer job positions to the community.

We are hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tomahawk Lake Waterpark 155 Tomahawk Trail Sparta, follow signs and balloons to the interview location.

The park is seeking applicants ages 14-80 who are available to work weekends and holidays with reliable transportation. Mature adults, students, teachers and retirees are welcome. There are many positions requiring no experience and supervisors are willing to train.

Benefits include but are not limited to Competitive wage (based on age and any prior experience), free training, , employee parties, free park passes, flexible schedules, employee discounts.

Bring 2 original forms of ID. If you are under 18, obtain working papers from your school.

Interested parties are invited to attend the job fair, email tklake@ptd.net or call 914-850-0296