Top students are best friends

As he closes his empty locker, Tyler Harms walks out of Sparta High School with its highest honor: being named valedictorian of his graduating class.

Though he had a myriad of important moments during high school, being called to the main office to announce the top 10 graduates was one of the most important to him.

“That moment was so happy, but it was better when Rowan (Mendel) was named salutatorian because he’s my best friend,” he said.

With a strong grade point average of 4.86, encouragement from his family and friends, and a deep-rooted involvement in his school and community, Harms has become a model of sorts to his fellow graduates.

During his time in high school, he was part of many academic and honors-based programs, such as the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. Additionally, he was a member of Rho Kappa and Sigma Tau Delta, honors societies based in history and English, respectively.

He also was president of the Academic Bowl and a member of the Science League, Chemistry Olympiad and Biology Olympiad.

Among the teachers he admired was John Hier, an English teacher he met during his freshman year. “He was a great teacher. We had very similar senses of humor and got along really well.”

Running cross country

Harms also was devoted to the cross-country team, running all three seasons every year.

Meeting his coach, Robert Gilmartin, before freshman year began set him up for success. “I said I would run cross-country for fun, but that’s when I realized I loved it. A few weeks later, I had fully joined the cross-country team, and then a few months after that, I had winter track, then spring track, and then it never changed after that. I just kept running all four years.”

In addition, he was a volunteer with the Sparta Ambulance Squad for the past two years. In the past few months, he received his certification as an emergency medical technician.

Reflecting on his experience, Harms offers advice to high school students:

“Everyone has their own way of functioning, whether it’s extracurriculars, athletics or work. Whatever it is, everyone has their way of doing it. One way is not necessarily better than any other.

“Try your best not to compare yourself to other people. You cannot be the best at everything; no one can.”

In his speech at graduation, he said, “Class of 2025, you are not unbelievable. Rather, I know you have been phenomenal, I know you are spectacular, and I do believe you will be world-changing. However unbelievable it may seem right now, that one is not a lie.”

This fall, Harms plans to attend the University of Alabama to major in chemistry and minor in neuroscience and mathematics.