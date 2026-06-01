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Township celebrates Sparta Day
Sparta. Sparta Day was held on May 30 in Sparta Station Park.
maria kovic
Sparta Station Park
/
| 01 Jun 2026 | 03:48
Lenore Davis of the Junior Women's Club of Sparta poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Civl air patrolers Myles Chiariello and Brieuc Bossu pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
George Fatzer of Sparta shows off a tattoo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Dave Costa, Nancy Madasci and Ben Theis, president of the grenadier Company Brigade of Guards, Inc., poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Abigail Drongoski of Sparta stands in front of a wheel.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Emmy Acevedo of Sparta is inside a fire truck.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Abigail Drongoski
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