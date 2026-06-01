x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Township celebrates Sparta Day

Sparta. Sparta Day was held on May 30 in Sparta Station Park.

Sparta Station Park /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 03:48
    Lenore Davis of the Junior Women's Club of Sparta poses for a photo.
    Lenore Davis of the Junior Women's Club of Sparta poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Civl air patrolers Myles Chiariello and Brieuc Bossu pose for a photo.
    Civl air patrolers Myles Chiariello and Brieuc Bossu pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    George Fatzer of Sparta shows off a tattoo.
    George Fatzer of Sparta shows off a tattoo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Dave Costa, Nancy Madasci and Ben Theis, president of the grenadier Company Brigade of Guards, Inc., poses for a photo.
    Dave Costa, Nancy Madasci and Ben Theis, president of the grenadier Company Brigade of Guards, Inc., poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Abigail Drongoski of Sparta stands in front of a wheel.
    Abigail Drongoski of Sparta stands in front of a wheel. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Emmy Acevedo of Sparta is inside a fire truck.
    Emmy Acevedo of Sparta is inside a fire truck. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)