Township celebration marks 50th year

Despite the rain, the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS) expected to raise about $15,000 at the 50th annual Sparta Day held Saturday, May 31 at Station Park.

JWCS members expected 1,000 to 3,000 people to visit tables set up by more than 100 vendors at the free event.

The town-wide celebration can be credited to the late Anne Cutler, who with the help of Priscilla Stafford, Doreen Skok and the rest of the club put together the first Sparta Day in 1975.

“We didn’t know how successful we were going to be,” said Skok, a former history teacher at Sparta High School. “I mean, as it turns out, hundreds of people came. It was Anne Cutler’s idea and she worked very hard to carry it forward.”

Formerly held on the field in front of Mohawk Avenue School, the popularity and size of Sparta Day led to its move to Station Park.

“I was worried when we came here it wouldn’t be as good, but it is as good,” said Rob Knoll, who has been a vendor at Sparta Day for more than 30 years. “The Junior Woman’s Club does a great job of advertising.”

Former Sparta Mayor Gilbert Gibbs recalled when Sparta Day was smaller. “It was a quick town event. It brings everybody together and shows what the town can offer.”

As the rain of the morning came to a halt, Knoll and other vendors declared the event a success. “If it was sunny, it would be a bit better, but it is still great,” he said..

The money raised goes to local nonprofit organizations, such as One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.) and DASI: Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services, as well as local food pantries.

As it has for many years, O.S.C.A.R. set a table among the vendors to sell bumper stickers. Volunteers also brought many of the shelter dogs to interact with passersby.

“We give the dogs an outdoor experience,” said event coordinator Regina Locasto. “It’s fun for the dogs and fun for the families.”

Food options were plentiful with more food trucks than in years past. Event-goers could try anything from hot dogs to fried ice cream.

“It’s something where all these different vendors can show up and show what their hobbies are. For some of us, it’s a part of our living,” said Matt Sciancalepore of Lizzy’s Fried Ice Cream. “It’s nice to open up and see familiar faces.”