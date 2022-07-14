Van Kirk Homestead Museum announces closing day of spring exhibit

Sparta Historical Society presents the closing day of its spring exhibit “The Best of Van Kirk Museum” on Sunday, July 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum. Sparta Historical itself is celebrating its 20th anniversary and this exhibit draws upon its museum’s collection of rare historic objects made possible through gifts and purchases. Since the museum first opened in September 2014, the Van Kirk Homestead has assembled a diverse selection of artifacts, local as well as distant – some which have never been displayed before.

Admission is free.

In addition, the museum’s first floor will be opened to visitors with its updated permanent exhibits. The first floor also features the museum’s “Edison Revisited” gallery.

A museum representative said in an announcement, “Our organization was fortunate that a few of our last year’s exhibit loaners were willing to offer us a permanent loan. So make your next visit to the museum a worthy one!”

For the month of August, the museum will be highlighting its wagon barn, which features a transportation exhibit and a colonial kitchen and mining exhibit.

“There is so much to see outside and inside before our fall exhibit, on loan from the Noyes Museum, opens in September.”

The Sparta Historical Society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main Street (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta. For more information, email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or visit vankirkmuseum.org. The museum is open on the second and fourth Sundays through December 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.