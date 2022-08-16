Van Kirk Museum ‘Spotlights’ coming soon

The Sparta Historical Society has announced the opening of its “Exhibits Spotlight” at Van Kirk Homestead Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. on August 28. The show is a chance to view specific exhibits in between the museum’s spring exhibit, which closed on July 24 and prior to the completed of fall exhibit later this year. The historical society’s restored Wagon House will be open for visitors to view the Transportation exhibit, and the Van Kirk Museum basement will be open for viewing a restored Colonial kitchen and mining exhibits. Admission is free.

Later that day, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., the museum will welcome country rock duo Whiskey Crossing. This outside event is weather dependent with a rain date of September 4.

This group has amazed audiences with their driving upbeat music and have played at many distinguished venues. Bring your chairs, hat and picnic basket for this outdoor performance. For the concert, entry to members is free, for non-members it’s $10.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main Street (Rte. 517, use Middle School Drive way), Sparta. For more information, email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or visit vankirkmuseum.org. The museum’s fall exhibition, “Vintage Waterfowl Decoys: America’s First Folk Art,” will open on second and fourth Sundays beginning Sunday September 11th through December 12th from 1 to 4 p.m. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Council of the Arts through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.