Van Kirk Museum to feature exhibits, Flexible Flyers concert

The Sparta Historical Society will present historical exhibits and a live music performance Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St.

The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring its Transportation and One Room Schoolhouse exhibits, as well as the colonial kitchen and mining exhibits.

The Transportation and One Room Schoolhouse exhibits were recently visited by Sparta sixth-grade students as part of a local history program.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m., the Flexible Flyers will perform a selection of Americana, blues, classic rock and pop music. The concert is weather permitting, with a rain date of Sept. 27.

Admission to the concert is free for Sparta Historical Society members and $10 for nonmembers.

The Van Kirk Homestead Museum is located at 336 Main St. (Route 517), using the Sparta Middle School driveway for access.

The museum’s America 250 exhibition, ”Happy Birthday America – 250 Years,” will reopen with new additions on the second and fourth Sundays beginning Sept. 13 and continuing through Dec. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.