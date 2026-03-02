Vendor registration open for Sparta Day

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta and title sponsor First Hope Bank announced that vendor registration is now open for the 51st annual Sparta Day.

The event will be held Saturday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Station Park. Sparta Day features a vendor and craft fair, family-friendly activities and serves as an unofficial kickoff to the summer season.

Organizers said vendor spaces are expected to sell out quickly and encouraged early registration, with discounted pricing available until March 15. A limited number of sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available for local businesses and organizations. Complete registration information is available at www.jwcsparta.org.

Sparta Day is a free, community-focused event organized entirely by volunteers from the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta, with support from Sparta Township and Sparta Parks & Recreation. All proceeds benefit local and national nonprofit organizations.