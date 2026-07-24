Young historians explore Revolutionary, Civil War eras at Sparta camp

Twenty-five children traded their summer routines for muskets, marching drills and hands-on history during the Time Travelers Adventure Camp at the Sparta Train Station.

The two-day camp welcomed participants ages 6 to 15 for an immersive look at life during the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.

Led by reenactors Karl Grogaard, Matt Grogaard and Phil Cocilovo, campers examined historical artifacts, practiced military drills, sampled period foods, played games from the era and learned about the daily lives of soldiers and civilians.

The program emphasized interactive learning, allowing children to handle historical equipment, ask questions and experience history beyond the classroom.

”History comes alive when children can touch it, question it, and experience it,” said camp director Morgan Bleakley, an award-winning educator with more than 30 years of classroom experience. “Watching campers become completely immersed in another time period and seeing their curiosity grow throughout the day is incredibly rewarding.”

Time Travelers Adventure Camp is one of several educational enrichment programs Bleakley offers each summer. Her other camps include Harry PotterPalooza and the Unicorn Keepers Academy, which are designed to encourage curiosity, creativity and a love of learning through hands-on experiences.