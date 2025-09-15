Boys finish 2nd, girls 3rd at meet

Celia Rossettini placed fourth with a time of 19:42.70 and Jack McGurrin was fifth with a time of 17:25.00 to lead the Sparta High School girls and boys, respectively, at the TCNJ Cross Country Invite on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13 at Green Lane Fields at the College of New Jersey in Ewing.

Other top 30 place-winners for the boys: Timothy Mudrick was sixth in 17:26.80, Bennett Coleman was 11th in 18:01.50 and Thomas Zapata placed 21st in 18:46.10. The Spartans finished second overall among 12 schools.

The girls were third overall of eight competing schools, with Kiernan Moore (10th in 22:22.90), Kaelyn Sabanosh (11th in 22:31.00) and Julianna Reid (28th in 24:27.50) rounding out the top 30 finishers.

The Sparta harriers will compete at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational on Sept. 27 in Jackson.

Here’s how other Sparta teams have fared recently:

Girls tennis

The Spartans dropped their first two matches of the season - to Hillsborough and Westfield - in the Blue Devil Invitational on Sept. 13 in Westfield.

Sparta (5-2) had defeated Randolph, 4-1, on Friday, Sept. 12, with Layla Boohoff (second singles), Emily Dondero (third singles), Maureen Gaines and Emilie Fagen (first doubles), and Molly Tomko and Juliet Shim (second doubles) each winning their respective flights.

Sparta will play host to Roxbury at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22.

Boys soccer

In its most recent game, Sparta dropped a 5-0 decision at Mount Olive there Thursday, Sept. 11.

Santiago Angel-Lopez halted seven shots in the setback.

Reynaldo Ballon (two goals) and Jakub Targonski (one goal) pace the offense for Sparta (0-3), which will play host to Mendham at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.

Girls soccer

Alyssa Ciaburri and Makayla Brown each scored and Riley Molbury anchored the defense with a six-save effort as Sparta won its first game of the season: a 2-1 decision over Mount Olive at home Sept. 6.

Courtney Wagner and Mya Grycuk each had assists in the decision.

Sparta (1-3) will play host to Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 before playing at West Morris at 10 a.m. Sept. 20.

Field hockey

Thanks to goals from Caitlin Carmody and Mia Lopes, the Spartans earned a 2-1 victory over Pope John as they opened the season at home Sept. 6.

Goalies Abigail Wainwright (four saves) and Kaitlyn Rodriguez (three saves) keyed the defense, while Caroline Weiss and Cassandra Ailara each added an assist.

Rodriguez then made seven stops as Sparta (1-1) bowed to Wallkill Valley, 1-0, there Sept. 13.

The Spartans will play at Morris Knolls at 4 p.m. Sept. 18.

Girls volleyball

Sparta improved to 5-1 this season with a straight set, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Voorhees on Sept. 13 at Hackettstown High School.

Leading the way for the Spartans were Hannah Dodson (12 assists, five digs, five aces, four kills, four service points), Alexia Hill (11 digs, two service points, one ace, one kill, one assist), Arielle Gomez (seven service points, six kills, four digs, three aces, one assist), Amelia Boohoff (six digs, one service point), Victoria Sucich (eight service points, four aces, two digs), Maeve Uitdenhowen (five kills, one dig) and Miliana Dobbs (three digs, two service points, one ace).

Sparta will play host to No. 8 Westfield (6-0) at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19.