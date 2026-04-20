Brown nets 100th career goal as Spartans top West Essex

Senior Eddie Brown scored four goals - including the 100th of his career - to pace the Sparta High boys lacrosse team to a 14-10 victory over West Essex on Saturday afternoon in Sparta.

Brown, who also added an assist, now has 102 goals and 54 assists in three years of varsity play.

Michael Pandiscia (three goals, three assists), Marco Aquino (two goals, two assists), Danny Westervelt (two goals), Eric McCall (two goals, 15 ground balls), Luke Spelman (one goal, four assists), Johnny Palmer (one assist, seven ground balls, won 15-of-26 face-offs) and goalie Jake Alliegro (12 saves) aided the decision.

The Spartans (5-2) will host Ramapo on Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m.

Pope John Boys Lacrosse

Jack Gallucci and Sam Conetta each had a goal and an assist and Brody Pilek, Anthony Bunnicant and Victor Fiore each added a goal to lift Sparta to a 5-4 victory over Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) on Saturday afternoon in White Plains, N.Y.

Junior goalie Anthony Klimczuk was stellar in net, halting 24 shots.

Pope John (6-4) will play at Immaculata on Saturday, April 25, at 9:30 a.m.

Pope John Girls Lacrosse

Gabby Celentano totaled four goals, three assists, three ground balls and three forced turnovers, Cali Hartnett added four goals, one assist and seven draw controls, Olivia Zywicki connected for three goals to steer Pope John to a 15-6 victory over Morris Hills on Thursday, April 16 in Sparta.

Lilly Gang added two goals, one assist and two ground balls, Serena Lorenzo had a goal and two assists and Grace Sedlak also scored for the Lady Lions.

Goalie Kendall Weiss made 10 saves to anchor the defense.

Pope John (5-2) will play at Lenape Valley on Friday, April 24, at 4 p.m.

Sparta Girls Lacrosse

Moira Sweeney tallied three goals, one assist, two ground balls, two draw controls and two forced turnovers, Reagan Cina added three goals, one assist and two forced turnovers and Joey Roque also had three goals and one assist to pace Sparta to an 11-7 victory over Morris Knolls on Friday afternoon at home.

Isabella Van Winkle (one goal, three assists), Grace Johnson (one goal, two assists, six draw controls) and Callie Maines (seven saves) assisted the decision.

Sparta (5-2) will play host to Madison on Friday, April 24, at 4 p.m.

Sparta Boys Volleyball

George Tsamadias totaled 20 assists, four kills, two digs, two service points, one block and one ace, Joshua Tolentino added 14 kills, five digs and three service points, Aiden Foy had 12 digs and three service points and Owen Englehardt collected six digs, six service points and five kills to lead Sparta to a 25-19, 25-23 victory over Chatham on Tuesday, April 14, in Chatham.

The Spartans (8-2) will play host to Morristown on Thursday, April 23, at 4 p.m.