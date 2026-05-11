Diaz, Woletz lead Sparta baseball through demanding schedule

The Sparta High School baseball program is battling it out toe to toe versus some of the toughest competition around and not backing down from a challenge at all.

Helping the Spartans navigate through a very difficult schedule are the captains: Jacob Diaz (senior) and Branden Woletz (junior).

“These student athletes were selected as captains because they consistently demonstrate leadership, accountability, and a strong commitment to the team both on and off the field,’’ Sparta coach Justin Matyas said. “They lead by example through their work ethic, attitude and willingness to put the team first.

“Both of them have earned the respect of their teammates and coaching staff through their consistency, communication and ability to stay composed in challenging situations. They also help set the standard for effort and discipline during practices and competitions.’’

The many contributions of the captains don’t always show up on a given box score.

“Beyond the statistics themselves, these student athletes have made a major impact in key moments throughout the season,’’ Matyas said. “They have contributed consistently in their respective roles and have helped the team compete at a high level. Their production, consistency and ability to perform under pressure have been important factors in the team’s success this year.

Diaz threw a no-hitter against Livingston and followed with a one hitter against West Essex. Woletz, meanwhile, has consistently had one of the top two batting averages all season.

“Since the start of practice, these student athletes have shown tremendous growth in their confidence, communication and overall understanding of the game,’’ Matyas said. “They have become more vocal leaders and have taken greater ownership of helping organize and motivate the team. Their attention to detail, decision making and ability to respond to adversity have all improved significantly. Additionally, they have continued to develop their conditioning and technical skills through consistent effort and dedication.’’

Both leaders are strong academically, earning Honor Roll recognition and have maintained strong academic standing while balancing the demands of practice, games and other activities.

“They represent the type of student athlete who understands the importance of discipline, time management and academic commitment,’’ Matyas said.

He is continually pleased by the constructive interactions between the captains and their teammates.

“These student athletes help their teammates improve by creating a positive and competitive environment every day,’’ Matyas said. “They are always willing to encourage others, provide constructive feedback and support younger or less experienced teammates.”

The Spartans are scheduled to host Kittatinny on Friday, May 22.