Kaboom 12U-Huffman wins Triple Crown Summer Nationals

Kaboom’s 12U-Huffman softball team captured the Triple Crown Summer Nationals championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, finishing a 72-game season with a 52-21-2 record and a national title.

The team traveled to Myrtle Beach in July to compete against elite teams from eight states in the tournament, which began July 22.

Kaboom was seeded No. 2 overall after pool play before entering double-elimination bracket competition July 23. The team battled through temperatures reaching 95 degrees and advanced to the semifinals July 26.

Following a semifinal victory Sunday morning, Kaboom earned a spot in the championship series that afternoon.

After losing the first game of the finals, the team responded with an 8-0 victory over Team North Carolina to claim the Triple Crown Summer Nationals championship.

The title capped a successful season in which Kaboom won five tournament championships and a national title.

Head coach Olivia Huffman also made history by becoming the youngest coach in Triple Crown Sports history to win a national championship.

The team’s roster represents communities throughout the area, including Vernon, Frankford, Ogdensburg, Sparta, Mount Olive, Jefferson and Roxbury.

Kaboom trains at Skylands Stadium’s Championship Way and returned to Sussex County with its national championship trophy.