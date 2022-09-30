Lake Mohawk Women’s Golf Club Association close season

Lori Healy and Kristen Sullivan and Laura Sanville were the closing day winners at the final day of the Lake Mohawk Women’s Golf Association on Sept. 24.

Melva Cummings, Joan Donahue and Lauren Gould were second. Cathy Wild, Carol Gordon and Anna Rouse finished third.

Dana Nolan scored closest to the pin on Hole No. 7, while Laura Sanville had the longest drive on Hole No. 12.

Cummings was the club champions and Valeri Horan was the runner-up.

Carol Kozy and Leslie Plifka were the 18-hole winners and Denny Kevil and Valerie Horan were the runners-up. Melanie Ryer and Peggy Thompson were the nine-hole winners with Lisa Brock and Barbara Rice finishing second.

Carol Gordon was the 18-hole Flights winner and Betsy Murphy was runner-up. Stacey Roman was the 9-hole Flights winner and Gould was the runner up.

Wild wont he Handicap 18-hole and Lori Healey was second. Gould was the 9-hole champion and Ryer was the runner-up.

Chris Ely and Dana Nolan were the 18-hole ringers and Gould and Esther Kashkin were the nine-hole ringers.

There will be a Par 3 tournament for men and women on Oct. 8.