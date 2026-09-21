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Lieb siblings qualify for 2026 World Barefoot Championships

Sparta. Grant and Saige Lieb have qualified to compete in the 2026 World Barefoot Championships, scheduled for Oct. 17-24 in Auburndale, Fla.

Sparta /
| 21 Sep 2026 | 02:57
    Grant and Saige Lieb have qualified to compete in the 2026 World Barefoot Championships, scheduled for Oct. 17-24 in Auburndale, Fla.
    Grant and Saige Lieb have qualified to compete in the 2026 World Barefoot Championships, scheduled for Oct. 17-24 in Auburndale, Fla. ( Photo submitted)