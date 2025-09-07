Lions beat West Morris, 3-0

Boban Kovacevic scored twice and Nicholas Acito added a goal to lead the Pope John XXIII Regional High School boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over West Morris in the season-opener for both teams there Friday afternoon, Sept. 5.

Ethan Nowak had an assist and Matthew Rivera posted the shutout with a four-save performance.

Pope John, 7-13-1 a year ago, is scheduled to play host to Kinnelon at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 and Parsippany Hills at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15.

Here’s how other Pope John teams fared in their opening games:

Girls soccer

Pope John surrendered a goal in each half, suffering a 2-0 season-opening loss to Mendham at home Thursday, Sept. 4.

The Lions (0-1) are looking to improve on last year’s 4-12 finish.

The team returns seniors Sienna Hernandez, who had four goals in 2024, and goalie Abigail Talmadge.

Pope John will play at Verona at 10 a.m. Sept. 13, at Parsippany Hills at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 and at Roxbury at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Field hockey

Cali Hartnett converted a feed from Kaitlyn Honig in the second quarter to provide Pope John with a one-goal lead, but the Lions allowed two goals after the break, bowing to Sparta, 2-1, in the season-opener for each school Saturday, Sept. 6 at Sparta High School.

Evelyn Gerald halted four shots for Pope John (0-1), which is seeking to build off last year’s 6-13-1 campaign.

Pope John will play at Morris Knolls at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 before welcoming Morristown at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Girls tennis

The Lions bowed in the first two matches of their 2025 campaign.

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, Pope John dropped a 4-1 decision at home to Mount Olive before suffering a 5-0 loss at Randolph on Sept. 5.

Julia Tarkowska won her first singles match against Mount Olive while Ava Duda (second singles), Yana Saluja (third singles), Mia Rizzo and Emily Fuchs (first doubles) and Grace Skalupa and Isabella Hrebek (second doubles) also competed for Pope John.

Pope John (0-2) will play at West Morris at 4 p.m. Sept. 15.

Girls volleyball

Catherine Daly collected five kills, four service points, three digs and three aces; Casey Carney had four kills, two service points, two aces and one assist; Christina Lipka added seven assists, one kill and one service point; and Stella Scardigno totaled five assists, three service points, one ace and one dig, but Pope John bowed to Chatham, 25-20, 25-21, in its season-opener Sept. 4 at home.

Maiti Losey (three kills, two blocks), Audrey Bonner (two digs), Nora Marino (three digs, two kills, one assist, one service point), Maria Shanabel (two service points, one ace, one assist), Madison Dugan (six digs, one ace) and Sophia Herczku (one block) aided the Lions in the decision.

Pope John (0-1) will clash with Morris Hills at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12.