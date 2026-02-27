Local college athletes continue strong winter seasons

Here is another look at local college student athletes who are competing with pride and dedication this winter season.

Ahjionae Cobb (Pope John High School) is a senior guard for the Saint Elizabeth University (Morristown) women’s basketball team this season. Cobb started in all 24 games and averaged 17.3 points per game (team leader), with 153 rebounds (team leader), 67 assists (team leader), 21 steals and 38 3-point baskets made during that span.

Through Feb. 20, the Eagles posted an overall record of 12-12 with a mark of 6-6 on their home court and six wins in the Atlantic East Conference. The Atlantic East Championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 28.

Steve Dalling (Kittatinny High School) is a junior competitor in the 165 pound weight class for The College of New Jersey (Ewing) men’s wrestling program this year. Through Feb. 21, Dalling had a record of 7-4.

The Lions had a dual meet record of 17-6 with a mark of 6-0 on their home mat. On Friday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, Feb. 28, TCNJ is scheduled to host the NCAA Region 3 Championships.

Colin Neal (Pope John High School) is a senior who competes at 157 pounds for the Centenary University (Hackettstown) men’s wrestling program this winter season. Neal captured nine victories in matches through Feb. 26.

The Cyclones had an overall dual meet record of 10-10 with two wins on their home mat. On Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28, Centenary is scheduled to take part in the NCAA Regionals in Ithaca, New York.

Abby Panzarella (Pope John High School) is a junior who competes in backstroke and individual medley events for the Montclair State University women’s swimming and diving program this year. Panzarella placed 15th in the 200 backstroke for Montclair State at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Virginia.

The Red Hawks tallied an overall dual meet record of 7-3 with a mark of 4-2 at home. They placed fifth in the team scoring at the NJAC Championships.

Brenna Philson (Kittatinny High School) is a freshman who competes in freestyle and butterfly events for the Ramapo College (Mahwah) women’s swim program this year. Philson placed third in the 50 free for Ramapo in a dual meet victory over State University of New York (SUNY) New Paltz in January.

The Roadrunners had an overall record of 6-3 with four wins at home. Ramapo placed ninth in the team scoring at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Virginia.