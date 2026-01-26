Mendham tops KJS United, 4-3, in overtime

Eddie Brown had a goal and an assist and Cormac Gibbons and Ryan Saletto also scored but the Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta tri-op squad bowed to Mendham, 4-3, in overtime on Friday, Jan. 23, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Goalie Brielle Sisco made 20 saves to anchor the defense.

The third straight loss dropped KJS United’s record to 6-5-2 overall and 4-5-2 in the Mennen Division of the Morris County Secondary School Interscholastic Hockey League.

Brown leads the team eight goals and 24 assists followed by Braydon Sisco, who has 18 goals and eight assists.

KJS United will play Ridgewood on Friday, Jan. 30, at Skylands Ice World at 4:40 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Jayden Crocker collected 21 points, four rebounded, one steal and one assist, Quinn Klebez added 13 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists and Trent Houser had 11 points, six assists and three rebounds as the Lions earned a 62-55 victory over Roxbury on Friday night in Sparta.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Pope John, which improved to 5-9 this season.

The Lions will play at Pingry on Thursday, Jan. 29 at 4:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Cole Dunham (190 pounds), Michael Morelli (285), Jacob Campbell (113), Frank Spagnola (138) and Braydan Lombreglia (157) each registered pins as Pope John defeated Sparta, 62-13, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at Sparta High.

Pope John, ranked No. 11 in the state, improved to 7-2 with the win.

Sparta (6-9) was led by Finn McGurrin (win by fall at 120 pounds), Kellen Shearer (decision at 106) and Ryan Hrenenko (major decision at 144).