Reagan Wawzycki scored five goals for New Providence in a 15-14 win over the Sparta Spartans on April 16.

Grace Kelly and Cara Lawton scored four goals apiece. Callista Slabaugh scored two goals for the Pioneers (5-1).

Uma Kowalski scored six goals for Sparta (3-4). Leah Moore scored three goals. Aine Byrne scored two goals. Jordyn Kelly and Norah Monaghan and Catherine Siipola scored one goal apiece for Sparta.