Newton’s Kurilko leads Braves as team captain

Nick Kurilko, a senior guard for the Newton High School boys basketball team, has many positive qualities needed to be an effective leader both on- and off-the-court.

That’s why he has the honor and responsibility of being team captain for the 2025-2026 season.

“Nick is a three-year varsity starter at Newton in basketball,’’ Newton coach Paul Filan said. “Nick is also a three-sport athlete at Newton. He plays football, basketball and golf. Nick is a good role model on the basketball court and in the classroom.”

Kurilko is averaging 13 points, five rebounds, 2.5 steals and eight charges per game so far this season. He also leads the team in assists this season.

Filan has noticed the various ways in which Kurilko has become a more well-rounded basketball player.

“Nick’s basketball IQ continues to improve and improve,’’ Filan said. “He has a better understanding of the game and it’s helping him be successful on the court.’’

Most notably, Kurilko is a leader in the classroom.

“Nick is a high academic kid,’’ Filan said. “He is currently taking four AP classes. Nick is a member of the National Honor Society, he’s a peer leader and he is the Vice-President of the senior class.’’

The captain started his basketball career in elementary school.

“All my friends were playing it and I had nothing going on in the winter,’’ Kurilko said. “I liked the fast-paced play. I feel like I am very competitive and I just hate to lose. When I’m really bad at one specific thing, I really try to make that part of my game one of my stronger suits.’’

Kurilko wants to continue his journey in the sport.

“I want to get a little better at ball handling and dunk without a fast break or big run up,’’ Kurilko said. “I want to win a playoff game in my last year here and average over 16 points.’’

Plenty of people have had a positive impact from the time Kurilko started playing basketball to this point of his time as a basketball player.

“All the youth coaches and teammates growing up [were positive influences],’’ Kurilko said. “I had the opportunity as well to work with the high school players (before) high school.’’

NOTES: The individual statistic mentioned above were from games through Jan. 26...The Braves had six overall wins with five victories in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division...On Tuesday, Feb. 17, Newton is scheduled to host Hopatcong.