Parsippany shuts out Sussex Tech in season opener

Parsippany High School opened the football season with a 21-0 victory over Sussex County Technical School on Saturday, Aug. 29, in a game hosted by Sussex Tech.

Running backs Pruthvi Shetye and Jaylen Taylor and quarterback Mason Alameda each scored rushing touchdowns for Parsippany, while the defense held Sussex Tech scoreless.

The victory gave Parsippany a 1-0 start to the season.

Sussex Tech will look to bounce back when it visits Lenape Valley Regional High School on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. Lenape Valley opened its season with a 1-0 record.