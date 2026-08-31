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Parsippany shuts out Sussex Tech in season opener

Sparta. Parsippany High School defeated Sussex County Technical School 21-0 in the season-opening football game Aug. 29 at Sussex Tech.

Sparta /
| 31 Aug 2026 | 01:48
    Sussex Tech quarterback Joey Scarpone throws the ball while his teammates hold back opponents.
    Sussex Tech quarterback Joey Scarpone throws the ball while his teammates hold back opponents. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter )
    Sussex Tech running back Dane O'Malley carries the ball.
    Sussex Tech running back Dane O'Malley carries the ball. ( Photo:; George Leroy Hunter )
    Sussex Tech defender Mason Aumick (12) forces Parsippany quarterback Mason Alameda out of bounds in the third quarter.
    Sussex Tech defender Mason Aumick (12) forces Parsippany quarterback Mason Alameda out of bounds in the third quarter. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Sussex Tech ball carrier Bret Kellenberger gains yards in the open field.
    Sussex Tech ball carrier Bret Kellenberger gains yards in the open field. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)

Parsippany High School opened the football season with a 21-0 victory over Sussex County Technical School on Saturday, Aug. 29, in a game hosted by Sussex Tech.

Running backs Pruthvi Shetye and Jaylen Taylor and quarterback Mason Alameda each scored rushing touchdowns for Parsippany, while the defense held Sussex Tech scoreless.

The victory gave Parsippany a 1-0 start to the season.

Sussex Tech will look to bounce back when it visits Lenape Valley Regional High School on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. Lenape Valley opened its season with a 1-0 record.