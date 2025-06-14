Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Sports
Photos: Spartans in Group 2 final
Lauren Clark
Sparta
/
| 14 Jun 2025 | 05:56
The Sparta High School girls lacrosse team poses with the trophy after defeating Mendham, 8-4, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 championship game Tuesday, June 10. The team will face Allentown there in the Group 2 final Friday, June 13. (Photos by Lauren Clark)
Mendham battles through a tight Sparta defense to fire off a shot in the first half of the sectional final.
Sparta’s Uma Kowalski fires a shot on Mendham’s Sabrina Saunders in the first half of the game.
Sparta’s Uma Kowalski follows through on a shot on Mendham’s Sabrina Saunders in the first half.
Ava Capeci of Sparta winds up for a shot against Mendham’s Sabrina Saunders.
Uma Kowalski of Mendham grabs the tipoff ball in the second half.
Moira Sweeney of Sparta evades Mia Bracuti of Mendham’s defense.
Uma Kowalski of Sparta takes the ball downfield in the sectional final against Mendham.
Amelia Eichman of Sparta fires a wide shot on Sparta’s Callie Maines.
Joey Roque of Sparta dodges Mendham defender Sophie Pyznar.
Sparta’s Grace Johnson outruns Mendham’s Cristiana Laracca.
Joey Roque of Sparta smiles after her teammate, Uma Kowalski, scores a goal.
Moira Sweeney of Sparta evades Mia Bracuti of Mendham’s defense.
Amelia Eichman of Mendham gets set for a face-off against Sparta goalie Callie Maines.
Sparta’s Moira Sweeney dodges a block from Mendham’s Mia Bracuti to advance the possession in the second half.
Sparta’s Kate Peters high-fives her assistant coach going into a second half-time out.
Joey Roque of Sparta dodges a defense block from Gracie Shoulberg of Mendham.
Sparta’s Joey Roque outruns Gracie Shoulberg of Mendham.
Spartans celebrate as time expires in their 8-4 win in Mendham.
Spartans celebrate as time expires in their 8-4 win in Mendham.
The Spartans pose with their trophy.
The Spartans pose with their trophy.
The Spartans pose with their trophy.
The Spartans pose with their trophy.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Girls Lacrosse
2
Lauren Clark
3
sectional final
4
Sparta
5
Sparta High School
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED