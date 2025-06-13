x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Photos: Spartans in Group 2 final tonight

Sparta /
| 13 Jun 2025 | 07:26
    The Sparta High School girls lacrosse team poses with the trophy after defeating Mendham, 8-4, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 championship game Tuesday, June 10. The team will face Allentown there in the Group 2 final Friday, June 13. (Photos by Lauren Clark)
    The Sparta High School girls lacrosse team poses with the trophy after defeating Mendham, 8-4, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 championship game Tuesday, June 10. The team will face Allentown there in the Group 2 final Friday, June 13. (Photos by Lauren Clark)
    Mendham battles through a tight Sparta defense to fire off a shot in the first half of the sectional final.
    Mendham battles through a tight Sparta defense to fire off a shot in the first half of the sectional final.
    Sparta’s Uma Kowalski fires a shot on Mendham’s Sabrina Saunders in the first half of the game.
    Sparta’s Uma Kowalski fires a shot on Mendham’s Sabrina Saunders in the first half of the game.
    Sparta’s Uma Kowalski follows through on a shot on Mendham’s Sabrina Saunders in the first half.
    Sparta’s Uma Kowalski follows through on a shot on Mendham’s Sabrina Saunders in the first half.
    Ava Capeci of Sparta winds up for a shot against Mendham’s Sabrina Saunders.
    Ava Capeci of Sparta winds up for a shot against Mendham’s Sabrina Saunders.
    Uma Kowalski of Mendham grabs the tipoff ball in the second half.
    Uma Kowalski of Mendham grabs the tipoff ball in the second half.
    Moira Sweeney of Sparta evades Mia Bracuti of Mendham’s defense.
    Moira Sweeney of Sparta evades Mia Bracuti of Mendham’s defense.
    Uma Kowalski of Sparta takes the ball downfield in the sectional final against Mendham.
    Uma Kowalski of Sparta takes the ball downfield in the sectional final against Mendham.
    Amelia Eichman of Sparta fires a wide shot on Sparta’s Callie Maines.
    Amelia Eichman of Sparta fires a wide shot on Sparta’s Callie Maines.
    Joey Roque of Sparta dodges Mendham defender Sophie Pyznar.
    Joey Roque of Sparta dodges Mendham defender Sophie Pyznar.
    Sparta’s Grace Johnson outruns Mendham’s Cristiana Laracca.
    Sparta’s Grace Johnson outruns Mendham’s Cristiana Laracca.
    Joey Roque of Sparta smiles after her teammate, Uma Kowalski, scores a goal.
    Joey Roque of Sparta smiles after her teammate, Uma Kowalski, scores a goal.
    Moira Sweeney of Sparta evades Mia Bracuti of Mendham’s defense.
    Moira Sweeney of Sparta evades Mia Bracuti of Mendham’s defense.
    Amelia Eichman of Mendham gets set for a face-off against Sparta goalie Callie Maines.
    Amelia Eichman of Mendham gets set for a face-off against Sparta goalie Callie Maines.
    Sparta’s Moira Sweeney dodges a block from Mendham’s Mia Bracuti to advance the possession in the second half.
    Sparta’s Moira Sweeney dodges a block from Mendham’s Mia Bracuti to advance the possession in the second half.
    Sparta’s Kate Peters high-fives her assistant coach going into a second half-time out.
    Sparta’s Kate Peters high-fives her assistant coach going into a second half-time out.
    Joey Roque of Sparta dodges a defense block from Gracie Shoulberg of Mendham.
    Joey Roque of Sparta dodges a defense block from Gracie Shoulberg of Mendham.
    Sparta’s Joey Roque outruns Gracie Shoulberg of Mendham.
    Sparta’s Joey Roque outruns Gracie Shoulberg of Mendham.
    Spartans celebrate as time expires in their 8-4 win in Mendham.
    Spartans celebrate as time expires in their 8-4 win in Mendham.
    Spartans celebrate as time expires in their 8-4 win in Mendham.
    Spartans celebrate as time expires in their 8-4 win in Mendham.
    The Spartans pose with their trophy.
    The Spartans pose with their trophy.
    The Spartans pose with their trophy.
    The Spartans pose with their trophy.
    The Spartans pose with their trophy.
    The Spartans pose with their trophy.
    The Spartans pose with their trophy.
    The Spartans pose with their trophy.