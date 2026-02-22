Pope John tops Sparta for H/W/S title

The Pope John High girls basketball team won a Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament title as recently as two years ago.

But now the Lady Lions have won another - and defeated their biggest rival to achieve it.

Mia Washington collected 22 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block and Natalija Novkovic added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists to pace top-seeded Pope John to a 45-38 victory over third-seeded Sparta in the H/W/S tournament final on Friday in Hackettstown.

The title is the second in three seasons for Pope John (18-5), which won its first tri-county crown two years ago when it bested Voorhees, 45-36.

Sparta, the defending champion, had defeated Pope John last year and also in the 2022 and ‘23 finals. The Lady Spartans (18-7) were seeking their fifth title in the 16-year history of the tournament.

Pope John took the lead for good after a steal and a layup by Rose Kraus with just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter gave the Lady Lions a 16-15 edge. Pope John led, 20-18, at the half but used a 9-3 third quarter showing to extend to a 29-21 lead.

Washington, a senior guard/forward who has scored 1,651 career points, was named the tournament’s MVP for the second time in three years.

Pope John (18-5) was also led by Kraus (eight points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal), Cailey Fitzmorris (two points, four rebounds, two assists, one block, one steal), Leanne Racpan (three points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal) and Nia Fisher.

Sparta (18-7) was steered by Moira Sweeney, who connected for 18 points on six 3-pointers, Brooke Shust (nine points), Kaelyn Sabanosh (five points), Isabella Van Winkle (three points), Kayla Barreau (two points), Mya Grycuk (one point) and Alyssa Ciaburri.

Pope John was seeded third for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public A tournament and will play host to 14tth-seeded St. Elizabeth in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 26.

The Lady Spartans are seeded third for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament and were slated to play host to 14th-seeded Morris Knolls in the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Pope John Wrestling

The Lions, ranked No. 11 in the state, reached the NJSIAA Non-Public Group B final for the second straight season against No. 4 Camden Catholic, but suffered a 53-19 loss on Sunday morning at Rutgers University.

A year ago, Pope John was edged by Camden Catholic, 32-30, in the group final.

On Sunday, Camden Catholic raced to a 20-0 lead after four bouts before Dalton Weber won by tech. fall at 126 pounds. Camden Catholic then won the next five bouts to clinch the title. Lukas Katsigiannis won by fall at 165 pounds, Cole Dunham won by tech. fall at 175 and Nick Mignone won by decision at 215 to round the Pope John victors.

Sparta Ice Hockey

KJS United, ranked 12th in the state, was shutout for the first time this season when it bowed to No. 4 Morristown-Beard, 7-0, in the final of the Mennen Cup on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at Mennen Arena in Morristown.

Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta (11-7-2) is the top seed in the NJSIAA North Co-Op bracket this season, and will look to successfully defend its overall Co-Op tournament title.