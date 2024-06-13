Shooter targets 2028 Olympics

After watching Olympic gymnasts on television, a young Ashlyn Blake knew that she wanted to compete on the world stage.

Gymnastics wasn’t for her, but the Sparta resident was introduced to shooting by her father when she was a high school freshman, and she immediately knew it was her calling.

“He took me to a shooting range one day and I just fell in love with it,” Blake said.

Her father, Craig, was a star shooter in his own right, attending St. John’s University as a member of the shooting team and qualifying for the NCAA National Championship four times.

Her grandfather, Walter N. Blake, and great-grandfather, Walter J. Blake, also have ties to the sport.

Blake’s talent quickly turned into results.

The Pope John XXIII Regional High School senior is nationally ranked in both small-bore and air rifle, and she attended the U.S. Junior Olympics in both 2023 and 2024.

After a solid outing the first time, she placed second in the U18 small-bore rifle competition in April while also taking home All-American honors in small-bore and air rifle.

Blake knew that she wanted to continue to shoot at the next level and recently signed a letter of intent to attend West Virginia University as a member of the rifle team.

While other schools, including the Naval Academy, showed interest in her, she picked West Virginia because it gave her the best chance to reach her future goals.

West Virginia is the most successful college rifle program in the country, with 19 NCAA national team championships.

Blake is interested in studying computer science or forensics, although she has not declared a major.

She still has her sights on her childhood dream of being an Olympian.

“I realized that I could actually go to the Olympics for this. I have a really good chance,” she said.

The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is a realistic goal, she believes.

“I always try to aim for something higher, like the top people in the United States and then the top overseas,” she said.