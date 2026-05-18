Sparta 8-year-old sets world powerlifting record in debut

Mike McCourt is eight years old and holds not just a national but world powerlifting record.

He earned it a few weeks ago at his first ever powerlifting competition at a multi-age group competition held at the Intrepid Strength & Conditioning Center in Warwick, N.Y.

“My dad used to lift a lot and we have a gym in our basement,” he said. “I got interested in joining him about a year ago because I watch powerlifters on Youtube.”

His father, also Mike McCourt, became his training partner and coach.

“He was a true inspiration for me to get back into training and then when he decided he wanted to enter a competition, we really got into it,” the senior McCourt said.

He taught his son the three disciplines required for competitions in the squat, bench press and deadlift.

“I just really, really wanted to compete and set records,” the junior McCourt said. “I was so excited when my parents found and entered me in the competition.”

McCourt competed in all three disciplines in the Youth 1 Division (52K weight).

“It was so amazing as the competition was classed by age group so Mike was the youngest and there were guys in their 80s there as well,” Mike’s mother, Autumn McCourt said. “It was so inspirational.”

Because of this competition, young McCourt now holds six state records certified by USA Powerlifting and the world record for the deadlift having lifted 209.44 pounds.

“I can’t wait until my next competition, which will be in October,” the champ said. “I love this and I got a really cool medal.”