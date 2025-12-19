Sparta-Jefferson swimmers off to record-setting start

The Sparta-Jefferson swim team is off to a fast start this season, turning in strong performances from both the boys and girls squads.

The boys team opened its campaign with a convincing 119-45 victory over Pope John. Senior Jack McGurrin, juniors Owen Englehart and Danny Westervelt, and freshman Espen Wespestad highlighted the meet by setting a Sparta school record in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:45.39.

That same relay foursome continued its success over the weekend at a non-high school meet, posting a time of 1:38.05 to earn a national qualifying standard. Englehart and Westervelt also recorded national qualifying times in their individual events. The quartet will represent the area in March at the YMCA National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The girls team also impressed in its second meet of the season, defeating Kittatinny Regional High School 128-42 at Kittatinny. Jefferson freshman Madison Castle-Dalton set a team record in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:11.83.

With early victories and record-breaking swims already in the books, both Sparta-Jefferson teams have positioned themselves for a promising winter season.