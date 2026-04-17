Sparta senior honored at Morris County NFF awards dinner

A Sparta High School senior was honored at the 32nd annual Greater Morris County National Football Foundation awards dinner for achievement in athletics, academics and leadership.

Stone Herbison was recognized as part of the National Football Foundation program, which honors high school scholar-athletes who demonstrate excellence on the field, in the classroom and in their communities.

The organization selects one senior nominee from each participating high school, recognizing students who exemplify strong character, academic achievement and athletic performance.

Herbison was honored for his contributions to Sparta’s football program as well as his academic success and leadership qualities.

Officials said honorees typically maintain strong grade-point averages while serving as key members of their athletic teams and school communities.