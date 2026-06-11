Sparta softball shows resilience, growth in seven-win season

The competition that the Sparta High School softball team encountered on the field this season was unrelenting, but the effort and team unity displayed by the Spartans was unwavering.

Certain games stand out as being most memorable for the Spartans this year.

“I would say that I am extremely proud of how we played as a team against Morris Hills (a 7-4 win on April 30) for the second time,’’ Sparta coach Gretchen Milliken said. “We saw Morris Hills earlier in the season, however we learned from those moments and applied what we had worked on in the second game against them. In addition, the team chemistry and camaraderie was extraordinary. Our Sparta girls were radiating with positivity that was contagious.

“Also, our win against High Point (a 5-4 victory on April 23) was another highlight of the season. High Point is an exceptional program, but we were up for the challenge. Our girls faced adversity during this game due to being down 4-1 after three innings of play. However, our girls did not give up and overcame that adversity by slowly chipping away at their lead.’’

The Spartans benefitted from strong and dependable leadership throughout the course of the 2026 season.

“Alexia Hill and Kiernan Moore were the captains for our program this year,’’ Milliken said. “They were the anchors of the infield and provided support to all players around them through communication, laughter and much more.’’

The class 2029 steadily improved in all aspects of the sport for the Spartans this past season.

“Out freshman class was strong this year in terms of providing for our team offensively as well as defensively,’’ Milliken said.

The Spartans earned seven hard fought victories and advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 3 Sectional Tournament as the No. 14 seed and were defeated by No. 3 seed Old Tappan.

Coach Milliken is indeed excited regarding the future of Sparta softball.

“We are such a young program that we will continue to grow,’’ Milliken said.