Sparta sophomore swims length of Lake Mohawk, raises more than $3,000

Sparta High School sophomore Eve Wilkinson completed a three-mile swim across Lake Mohawk on Aug. 28, finishing in 1 hour, 35 minutes and raising more than $3,000 in memory of her friend and teammate Adrienn Kovacs.

Wilkinson, 15, began the swim at the Lake Mohawk Country Club at 7 a.m. and finished at the Lake Mohawk pool at about 8:35 a.m.

The swim was held in memory of Kovacs, who died in January after an aggressive brain tumor known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG.

Wilkinson and Kovacs were close friends and teammates who swam together every day for three years.

Wilkinson undertook the swim as a fundraising effort connected to Kovacs’ memory, ultimately surpassing $3,000 in donations.

The three-mile swim across Lake Mohawk marked both a personal athletic challenge for Wilkinson and a tribute to a friend with whom she shared years of swimming and friendship.