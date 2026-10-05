Sparta teams advance in soccer, tennis tournaments

Brady Flannery collected two goals and three assists, Jakub Targonski also connected for two goals and Arben Ukaj posted the shutout with two saves as 11th-seeded Sparta earned its first victory of the season - a 7-0 decision over 18th-seeded Hopatcong - in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Sparta.

With the win, Sparta (1-9) was scheduled to play at sixth-seeded North Hunterdon in a second-round contest on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Matt Stapfer, Erick Wrobel and Keenan Hearne also scored goals against Hopatcong with Jeremiah Hernandez adding an assist.

Pope John Boys Soccer

Pope John was seeded fourth for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and was slated to host 16th-seeded Delaware Valley in a second round game on Tuesday, Oct. 6

The Lions improved to 6-2-2 when they defeated Morris Knolls, 1-0, on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at home.

Alexander Pintado scored the game’s lone goal off a pass from Ethan Nowak in the second half. Matthew Rivera earned his fourth shutout this season with a seven-save effort.

Sparta Girls Soccer

Sparta (2-8-1), last year’s Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament champion, was seeded second for this year’s tournament as seeks its third title in four years. It will play host to either seventh-seeded Voorhees or 10th-seeded North Warren in a quarterfinal round game on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Makayla Brown (seven goals, one assist), Mya Grycuk (three goals, two assists) and Courtney Wagner (eight assists) lead the offense while goalie Callie Haines (102 saves, two shutouts) anchors the defense.

Pope John Girls Soccer

The 12th-seeded Lady Lions were scheduled to play host to 17th-seeded Hackettstown in the opening round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Monday, Oct. 5, at home.

Pope John (3-6) has been steered offensively by Skyler Wyatt (six goals, three assists), Bella Quinn (five goals, four assists), Alex Piotrowsky (three goals, three assists), Kayla Salinas (two goals, one assist) and Sadie Sakowski (one goal, one assist).

Goalie Peighton Spidaletto has made 46 saves in net.

Sparta Girls Tennis

Sara Schwarz claimed the second singles individual championship at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament as the Lady Spartans claimed second place overall on Friday, Sept. 25 at Pingry High.

Schwarz, the second seed, defeated top-seeded Schuyler Abramson of Voorhees, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

Sparta also won at first doubles, as top-seeded Juliet Shim and Brinnley Moriarty defeated third-seeded Natalia Ivey and Anna Holahan from Voorhees, 6-1, 6-3.

The Lady Spartans were seeking their second straight tri-county crown and third overall in the 13-year history of the event.

Schwarz (second singles), Layla Boohoff (third singles) and Shim and Moriarty (first doubles) all won as fourth-seeded Sparta edged 13th-seeded Leonia, 3-2 in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at home.

Sparta (7-4) will meet fifth-seeded Montville in a sectional quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at home.