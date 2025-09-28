Spartans beat Roxbury, 2-0

Ethan Carey and Reynaldo Ballon each connected for second-half goals and Jaison Caswell earned his first career shutout with a seven-save effort as the Sparta High School boys soccer team earned a 2-0 victory over Roxbury there Friday afternoon, Sept. 26.

Sparta (2-4) has won two straight after starting its season with four consecutive losses.

Sparta received a goal and an assist from Matt Torres and a goal from Jakub Targonski as the Spartans defeated Mendham, 2-1, at home Sept. 20. Caswell anchored the defense with 10 saves.

The team was awaiting the results of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeding meeting, with first-round games scheduled Saturday, Oct. 4 and second-round contests Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Here’s how other Sparta teams have fared recently:

Girls soccer

Adriana Dolinski had a goal and an assist, and Kayla Barreau and Alyssa Ciaburri also scored as the Spartans earned a 2-0 victory over Pope John at home Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Riley Molbury posted her third shutout of the season with three saves.

Dolinski (four goals, three assists) and Makayla Brown (four goals, three assists) lead Sparta in scoring this fall.

Sparta (4-5) is scheduled to play at Pingry at 5 p.m. Oct. 7.

Field hockey

Caroline Weiss scored off a feed from Mia Lopes and Kaitlyn Rodriguez made eight saves, but Sparta bowed to Morristown at home Saturday afternoon, Sept. 27.

Weiss and Lopes each have scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Spartans in scoring.

Sparta (2-4) will play host to West Milford at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6.

Girls tennis

Sara Schwarz (first singles), Layla Boohoff (second singles), Lauren Wittkowski (third singles), Maureen Gaines and Emilie Fagen (first doubles), and Molly Tomko and Juliet Shim (second doubles) all won at their respective flights to lead Sparta to a 5-0 victory over Lenape Valley at home Sept. 24.

Sparta (10-3) will host Pope John at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2.

Girls volleyball

Hannah Dodson (15 assists, 12 service points, five digs, four aces, one block, one kill), Arielle Gomez (seven kills, seven digs, seven service points, five digs, four aces), Avery Munier (five kills, two blocks, one dig), Brooke Meara (three blocks, one kill, one dig), Maeve Uitdenhowen (three blocks, two digs, one service point, one ace), Grace Mathurin (two blocks, two digs, three aces, one service point, one kill), Alexia Hill (17 digs), Amelia Boohoff (four digs, two service points) and Victoria Sucich (three digs, three service points) steered Sparta to a 25-22, 25-18 win over West Essex at home Friday, Sept. 26.

Sparta (8-4) will play host to Mount Olive at 4 p.m. Oct. 7.