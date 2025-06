The Sparta High School girls lacrosse team came up just short of claiming its first state title as it bowed to Allentown, 6-5, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 final Friday night, June 13 at Seneca High School in Tabernacle Township.

Sparta, which finished its 2025 campaign with a 17-6 mark, was appearing in the final for the first time since 2018. Allentown, ranked No. 5 in the state, won its first title to punctuate a 23-3 season.

The Spartans trailed, 5-2, with 3:11 remaining in the third period, then scored three straight goals to knot the game early in the fourth. Sophie Ku scored at the buzzer of the third and Uma Kowalski connected with 9:47 left in the fourth and assisted on Ku’s goal 30 seconds later to even the contest at 5-5.

Allentown then scored the game-winner with 3:05 remaining to put the Monmouth County school ahead for good.

Head coach Jack Bushey called Allentown “an extremely talented and well-coached team.” “They did not have 20-plus wins on the season by accident. They played a great game and had a really great team.”

He said Sparta’s team went into each game with a winner’s mindset. “They believed in themselves and believed in each other, and that is one of the many reasons we were able to do some really special things this year.”

The game was the final varsity contest for Kowalski, who closed out a remarkable career. Her goal early in the second period was the 400th of her career and the Notre Dame-bound midfielder finished her senior season with 109 goals and 42 assists and with 401 goals and 137 assists for her storied career.

After the game, she said, “This year we all worked so hard and accomplished so many amazing things together. I hope that in the future years to come, the Sparta lacrosse program builds off this year, learning from our mistakes and embracing our successes so they can continue to win section titles and eventually become state champions.”

She called Allentown a really great team. “Even when we were down, we knew we had it in us to battle back. We have faced tough teams and trailed throughout the season, so we were prepped for this moment and we all had faith in each other that we could get it done.

“Even though it wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for, the collective effort that we gave to tie the game up was so amazing.”

Bushey said, “Having a player like Uma is every coach’s dream. Not only is she the best player in the state, I would say she is probably the best leader in the state as well.

“She has left a mark on this program in the biggest way, and her work ethic and passion will radiate to everyone who played with her or watched her play over the last four years. We are sad to see her go but unbelievably excited to see all the amazing things this next chapter has in store for her.”

The Spartans began the week by defeating No. 9 Mendham, 8-4, for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 championship there Tuesday, June 10.

Kowalski (two goals, two assists, six draw controls, two ground balls) led the way as the school won its first sectional crown in seven years.

In addition to Kowalski, the Spartans, under the direction of head coach Jack Bushey, were led offensively by Moira Sweeney (63 goals, 27 assists), Joey Roque (41 goals, 29 assists), Grace Johnson (27 goals, 11 assists), Ava Capeci (21 goals, 11 assists) and Ku (24 goals, 16 assists). Goalie Callie Maines made 140 saves to anchor the defense.

Sparta boys lacrosse

Eddie Brown scored twice; Michael Pandiscia added a goal and three assists; and Jake Alliegro made 17 saves, but the third-seeded Spartans bowed to top-seeded Hopewell Valley, 8-5, there June 10.

Sparta had tied the score, 3-3, midway through the third on a strike by Brown, but Hopewell Valley scored the next three goals to take a 6-3 lead.

The Spartans, 12-9 this spring under head coach Sean Peterson, were led offensively by Brown (40 goals, 20 assists), Jace Stiansen (32 goals, seven assists), Matt Ciarelli (24 goals, seven assists), Luke Spelman (10 goals, 25 assists), Danny Westervelt (nine goals, nine assists) and Marco Aquino (14 goals, nine assists). Alliegro finished his season with more than 250 saves.

Pandiscia, a junior midfielder, finished the season with 25 goals and 24 assists and now has 51 goals and 51 assists (102 points) for his career. Brown, also a junior, will take 135 career points (84 goals and 51 assists) into his senior season.

Pope John baseball

A remarkable post-season run by the Lions came to an end with a 7-4 loss to No. 4 Gloucester Catholic in the NJSIAA Non-Public B final on Wednesday, June 11 at Veteran’s Park in Hamilton Township.

Pope John XXIII Regional High School was appearing in its first final since 2011 and seeking its first state title, while Gloucester Catholic (24-3) annexed its 22nd.

Pope John held a 2-0 lead before its foe scored once in the third and four times in the third. The Lions rallied and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and brought the winning run to the plate before Gloucester Catholic closed it out.

Will Ryan (2-for-4, double, RBI, run), Evan Johnson (double, run), Brody O’Hara (1-for-4, RBI), Nick Struble (1-for-4, double) and Alex Rakowsky (two walks, run) led the Pope John offense.

The Lions (13-14), with head coach James Manco at the helm, won three straight road games in the post-season to reach the state final.

The team was steered by Ryan (33 hits, 19 runs, seven doubles, three triples, 15 stolen bases), Johnson (27 hits, 14 RBI, 11 runs), Andrew Pami (26 hits, 14 walks), Jack Portman (29 hits, 18 runs, 16 RBI, eight doubles, five home runs, 13 walks, nine stolen bases), Struble (27 hits, 12 runs, 12 RBI, seven doubles), Joseph Manco (14 hits, 18 runs, two home runs, 11 stolen bases, 10 hit by pitch, nine walks), O’Hara (14 hits, 10 RBI), Lucas Mesaros (12 hits, nine RBI), Miles Masone (68 strikeouts in 53.1 innings) and Beckett Weeks (41 strikeouts in 34 innings).

Aidan Mastandrea contributed to this article.