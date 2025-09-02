Sports roundup: Volleyball team starts season Thursday

Sparta High School has been home to one of the top girls volleyball programs in the state during the past few seasons.

The Spartans, under the direction of head coach Caitlin Jozefczyk, will look to continue their superior play when their 2025 campaign gets under way at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at home against Morristown.

A year ago, Sparta forged a 21-3 mark and reached the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament final, where it bowed to Old Tappan. The loss snapped the Spartans’ 20-match winning streak.

Sparta also captured its second straight Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship last fall and is 89-10 in the past four seasons.

Senior Arielle Gomez (78 kills, 32 assists) and Alexia Hill (160 digs, 62 service points, 18 aces) return from last year’s squad.

The team also is scheduled to play at Hillsborough at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 before playing at Mount Olive at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Here’s a look at the opening week schedules for other Sparta teams:

Boys soccer

A year ago, Sparta enjoyed a successful 12-4-2 season, which included a trip to the H/W/S Tournament final for the first time since 2016.

Senior Matt Torres (six goals, two assists) returns from last season’s team.

Sparta, which won the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) National Division championship with an 8-2-2 record last year, will open its fall schedule at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at home against Roxbury before playing at Randolph at 11:30 a.m. Sept 6.

Girls soccer

The Spartans fell just short of repeating as H/W/S Tournament champions last season, bowing to Kittatinny, 2-1 (4-2 in penalty kicks), but rebounded to reach the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament final and finish 14-9.

Seniors Adriana Dolinski (seven goals, five assists) and goalie Riley Molbury (179 saves, seven shutouts) return for play this fall.

Sparta will open its season at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Morris Knolls before playing its home-opener against Mount Olive at noon Sept. 6 at 12.

Field hockey

Sparta will be looking to improve on last year’s 6-12-1 finish when it gets its 2025 campaign under way with a home game against Pope John at 9 a.m. Sept. 6.

Senior Sophie Ku (one goal), junior Kaitlyn Rodriguez and sophomore Cassandra Allara (one goal, two assists) return for this season for head coach Corinne Healy.

Girls tennis

Seniors Emilie Fagen, Maureen Gaines and Molly Tomko and juniors Sara Schwarz, Emily Dondero and Sunny Young return from last year’s 5-11 season.

Sparta is scheduled to play at Roxbury at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 and at Pope John at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8 before playing host to West Morris at 4 p.m. Sept. 10.