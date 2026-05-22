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Sussex County middle schools compete at annual track championships

Hamburg. Student-athletes from 16 Sussex County middle schools competed in the annual Sussex County Middle School Championship Track Meet hosted by Hardyston Township Middle School.

Sussex County /
| 22 May 2026 | 01:39

    Hardyston Township Middle School hosted the annual Sussex County Middle School Championship Track Meet on May 18-19 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

    A total of 16 schools participated in the event, including Andover, Byram, Frankford, Franklin, Hardyston, Kittatinny, Lafayette, Montague, Newton, Ogdensburg, Pope John, Sparta, Stanhope, Sussex Christian, Sussex-Wantage and Vernon.

    Max Vidal-Mendez of Montague Township School was named Male MVP.

    Two athletes shared Female MVP honors: Giada Delserro of Sparta Middle School and Makayla Van Blarcom of Glen Meadow Middle School in Vernon.

    Team trophies were awarded to the top four finishers in both the girls and boys divisions.

    RESULTS
    Girls
    1st place – Glen Meadow Middle School, Vernon
    2nd place – Sparta Middle School
    3rd place – Pope John XXIII Middle School
    4th place – Kittatinny Middle School
    Boys
    1st place – Montague Townshop School
    2nd place – Sparta Middle School
    3rd place – Sussex-Wantage Middle School
    4th place – Glen Meadow Middle School, Vernon