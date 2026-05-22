Sussex County middle schools compete at annual track championships

Hardyston Township Middle School hosted the annual Sussex County Middle School Championship Track Meet on May 18-19 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

A total of 16 schools participated in the event, including Andover, Byram, Frankford, Franklin, Hardyston, Kittatinny, Lafayette, Montague, Newton, Ogdensburg, Pope John, Sparta, Stanhope, Sussex Christian, Sussex-Wantage and Vernon.

Max Vidal-Mendez of Montague Township School was named Male MVP.

Two athletes shared Female MVP honors: Giada Delserro of Sparta Middle School and Makayla Van Blarcom of Glen Meadow Middle School in Vernon.

Team trophies were awarded to the top four finishers in both the girls and boys divisions.