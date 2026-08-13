Sussex County Technical School wins $5,000 in T-Mobile sweepstakes

Sussex County Technical School has won $5,000 through T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights $5K Fridays sweepstakes and now has an opportunity to compete for a $1 million football stadium transformation.

The national program, now in its third year, awards more than $8.4 million to schools in small communities. Schools can apply, rally community support and share their stories for a chance to receive funding.

Applications are open through Sept. 18 at the Friday Night 5G Lights website. Schools that apply are automatically entered into weekly $5,000 giveaways.

Beginning Oct. 8, the public will be able to vote to help determine which schools advance in the competition. The program also features celebrity ambassadors including NFL players Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski.

Organizers said previous winners have included schools in communities with populations of fewer than 2,000 residents, highlighting the role community involvement can play in securing funding for athletic facilities and student programs.