Team Smalley claims 2nd title in a row

SPARTA. Team Smalley defeats Team Falk, 75-61, in Summer Basketball League final.

Sparta /
| 12 Aug 2025 | 09:53
    SB1 Team Falk's Ivan Hicks (43) and Team Smalley's Almin Hodzic reach for the ball during a tip-off to start the game. Team Smalley won the championship for the second year in a row, defeating Team Falk, 75-61. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    SB2 Team Smalley's Nick Miller tosses the ball toward the hoop in a game against Team Falk.(Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    SB3 Sparta Summer Basketball League organizer Charlie Collver poses with Team Smalley and the championship trophy. Team Smalley players are Jamie McKenna, Colby Thompson, John Smalley, Almin Hodzic, Steven Breeman, Matt Moran, Jason Dobbs and Nick Miller.
    SB4 Team Smalley defeats Team Maresca, 68-53, on July 10.
    SB5 Team Mastandrea's Mike Piwko (54) reaches for the basket in a game against Team Smalley.
    Team Falk’s captain Shawn Falk raises the ball toward the hoop in a game against Team Smalley.
    Team Falk's Ivan Hicks dunks the ball. He is a graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School.
    Team Smalley's Almin Hodzic handles the ball on the court.
    Team Smalley's Jamie McKenna maneuvers the ball on the court in a game against Team Maresca. He is a graduate of Sparta High School and was a basketball player at Sussex County Community College.
    Team Smalley's Matt Moran handles the ball. He is a graduate of Jefferson Township High School.
    Team Smalley's Almin Hodzic raises the ball toward the hoop. He is a graduate of Mount Olive High School.
    Team Smalley's Nick Miller handles the ball.
    Team Maresca's Justyn Hetman is on the move. He is a graduate of Sussex County Technical School.
    Team Smalley's Matt Moran handles the ball in a game against Team Mastandrea. He is a graduate of Jefferson Township High School.
    A Team Mastandrea member releases the ball during a foul shot.
    Team Mastandrea's Trey Smith pushes past a member of Team Smalley.
    Team Smalley's Steven Breeman controls the ball.
    Team Smalley's Steven Breeman holds the ball at the free throw line.
Team Smalley defeated Team Falk, 75-61, on Aug. 1 to claim its second straight Sparta Summer Basketball League championship.

Run by longtime Sparta resident Charlie Collver, the league had seven teams and more than 60 players during its 19th season.

Team Smalley took home both games in the championship series at Ungerman Field en route to the title.

The championship was livestreamed via Big State Sports’ YouTube channel.

Dan Cleary, a member of the Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame, was on the call along with Collver.

“The difference in the league this year was there was a lot of parity,” Collver said. “Anybody could beat anyone else.”

Team captain John Smalley has been part of the league for more than a decade and competes for championships year in and out.

“Every single person on the team contributes - it’s very cohesive,” Collver said. “They don’t have to rely on one or two guys to carry them.”

Despite the loss, Team Falk, composed of many former Wallkill Valley Regional High School players, made a valiant effort against the more experienced Team Smalley.

Collver said he believes that Team Falk will be a force to be reckoned with next season.