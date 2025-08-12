Team Smalley claims 2nd title in a row

Team Smalley defeated Team Falk, 75-61, on Aug. 1 to claim its second straight Sparta Summer Basketball League championship.
Run by longtime Sparta resident Charlie Collver, the league had seven teams and more than 60 players during its 19th season.
Team Smalley took home both games in the championship series at Ungerman Field en route to the title.
The championship was livestreamed via Big State Sports’ YouTube channel.
Dan Cleary, a member of the Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame, was on the call along with Collver.
“The difference in the league this year was there was a lot of parity,” Collver said. “Anybody could beat anyone else.”
Team captain John Smalley has been part of the league for more than a decade and competes for championships year in and out.
“Every single person on the team contributes - it’s very cohesive,” Collver said. “They don’t have to rely on one or two guys to carry them.”
Despite the loss, Team Falk, composed of many former Wallkill Valley Regional High School players, made a valiant effort against the more experienced Team Smalley.
Collver said he believes that Team Falk will be a force to be reckoned with next season.