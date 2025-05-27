Track athletes bring home 5 golds

Isabella Frattura earned the gold medal in the javelin with an effort of 117-10; Le-Shem Little took first in the 100-meter dash in 10.74 and the 200-meter dash in 22.11 and was part of the winning 4x100 meter relay team along with Vince Serio, Kassim Joseph and Jace Senkyire in 43.50; and Julian Laznik-Moraghan finished first in the 3,200-meter run in 9:48.57 to highlight the efforts of the Sparta High School outdoor track team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 Championships on May 16-17 at Vernon Township High School.

Other top 10 finishers for the girls included Olivia Schwartz, who was third in the 800-meter run in 2:20.73 and fourth in the 400-meter dash in 58.35; Celia Rossettini, who was ninth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:33.59; and Miliana Dobbs, who was 10th in the high jump in 4-8.

The girls 4x800 relay team of Ava Barone, Schwartz, Rossettini and Dobbs was second in 9:57.15; the 4x400 quartet of Charlotte Kowalsky, Ella Rozynski, Dobbs and Schwartz was seventh in 4:17.62; and the 4x100 foursome of Kowalsky, Brielle Norris, Rozynski and Schwartz was eighth in 51.51.

Other top 10 place-winners for the boys included Jack Wittenmeier, who was sixth in the 800-meter run in 1:59.99; Joseph, who was ninth in the 400-meter dash in 52.22; and Jacob Weinstock, who was eighth in the high jump in 5-8.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Joseph, Little, Wittenmeier and Senkyire was fifth in 3:31.10, and the 4x800 meter foursome of Laznik-Moraghan, Wittenmeier, Tyler Harms and Jack McGurrin was fifth in 8:30.95.

The NJSIAA Group 2 Championships will be May 30-31 at South Plainfield High School.

Here’s how other Sparta teams have fared recently:

Girls lacrosse

The Spartans will take a three-game winning streak into the post-season after earning an 18-4 decision at Roxbury on Friday afternoon, May 23.

Uma Kowalski led the way with three goals and eight assists, with Joey Roque adding four goals and an assist and Ava Capeci also scoring four times.

The Spartans (13-5) are the second seed for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament and will play host to 15th-seeded Passaic Valley at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 28.

Kowalski, a senior midfielder, has 88 goals and 33 assists this season and 380 goals and 128 assists (508 points) for her four-year career.

She became Sussex County’s all-time girls points leader May 2 with an eight-goal output in a 16-4 victory over Kittatinny.

Baseball

Dylan Furtado singled in two runs and Anthony Patrickio walked twice and scored twice, but Sparta bowed to Mount Olive, 17-4, in its final regular-season game there May 21.

The Spartans, who fell to 10-11, are seeded 11th for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and are scheduled to play at sixth-seeded Glen Rock in a first-round game at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 27.

If Sparta wins, the team will play third-seeded Ramsey or 14th-seeded Newton in a sectional quarterfinal Thursday, May 29.

Softball

Kiernan Moore went 2-for-4 with two triples, five RBI and two runs; Emily Ciaburri was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Elizabeth Fagersten was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs; and Abigail Connors singled twice with an RBI to power Sparta to an 13-3 five-inning victory over Newton there May 19.

Alexis Arpino pitched a five-inning three-hitter with six strikeouts and three runs to earn the win in the circle.

The Spartans (7-13) are seeded ninth for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament and will play at eighth-seeded Wayne Valley in the first round May 28.

If they prevail, they would play at top-seeded Ramapo or 16th-seeded Wayne Hills in a sectional quarterfinal Friday, May 30.

Boys lacrosse

In its only game last week, Sparta was edged, 8-7, by Glen Rock in double overtime at home May 23.

The Spartans were led by Jace Stiansen (four goals), Brady Shagawat (two goals), Eddie Brown (one goal, two assists), Danny Westervelt (one assist) and goalie Jake Alliegro (20 saves).

Sparta (9-8) is seeded third for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament and is slated to play host to 14th-seeded West Milford in a first-round game at 6 p.m. May 28.

Boys tennis

Sparta, the eighth seed, bowed to ninth-seeded Paramus, 3-2, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament May 20 at home.

Graham Mahoney (second singles) and Aiden Harris and Andres Parreno (first doubles) each won, accounting for the points for the Spartans (8-7).