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Vernon football rebounds with 35-7 win over Sparta

Vernon. Vernon Township High School bounced back from a season-opening loss to defeat Sparta 35-7 on Sept. 3 behind four rushing touchdowns and a strong defensive effort.

Vernon Township /
| 07 Sep 2026 | 11:30
    <b>Vernon running back Pat Naughton carries the ball.</b>
    Vernon running back Pat Naughton carries the ball. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    <b>Sparta quarterback Jameson Lewis (center) threw one touchdown pass.</b>
    Sparta quarterback Jameson Lewis (center) threw one touchdown pass. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)

Vernon Township High School bounced back from a high-scoring season-opening loss with a decisive 35-7 victory over Sparta on Thursday, Sept. 3, in Vernon.

The Vikings, who lost their opener to Waldwick, 49-41, in August, built a 28-0 halftime lead and controlled the game throughout.

Quarterback Nate Kimkowski and running back Pat Naughton each rushed for two touchdowns to power Vernon’s offensive attack.

Sparta finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when quarterback Jameson Lewis connected with receiver Kevin Healy for a 19-yard touchdown.

Vernon answered in the fourth quarter when Noah Rivera broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run.

The victory evened Vernon’s record at 1-1, while Sparta fell to 0-1.