Vernon football rebounds with 35-7 win over Sparta

Vernon Township High School bounced back from a high-scoring season-opening loss with a decisive 35-7 victory over Sparta on Thursday, Sept. 3, in Vernon.

The Vikings, who lost their opener to Waldwick, 49-41, in August, built a 28-0 halftime lead and controlled the game throughout.

Quarterback Nate Kimkowski and running back Pat Naughton each rushed for two touchdowns to power Vernon’s offensive attack.

Sparta finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when quarterback Jameson Lewis connected with receiver Kevin Healy for a 19-yard touchdown.

Vernon answered in the fourth quarter when Noah Rivera broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run.

The victory evened Vernon’s record at 1-1, while Sparta fell to 0-1.