Washington’s 40-point outburst leads Pope John into semifinals

Pope John received a career-high 40 points from Mia Washington and Sparta was paced by Isabella Van Winkle’s game-high 12 points as each powered to victory in their respective Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament quarterfinal games on Saturday afternoon to advance to the semifinal round of the 16th annual event this weekend.

Washington, a senior guard, made 11 field goals, four 3-pointers and was 6-of-8 from the free throw line and also added seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist as Pope John rolled to a 60-46 victory over ninth-seeded Belvidere.

Washington, who has scored 1,537 career points, is now averaging 20.1 points this season.

Natalija Novkovic collected seven points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals, Rose Kraus had seven points, three blocks, two rebounds and two steals and Leanne Racpan added four points and three rebounds.

Van Winkle had a game-high 12 points and Kaelyn Sabanosh added 11 points as Sparta earned a 53-27 victory over sixth-seeded Hackettstown at home.

The Lady Spartans led by just four points, 19-15, at the half, but used a 22-4 third quarter salvo to pull away.

Other catalysts for Sparta included Brooke Shust (eight points), Moira Sweeney (seven points), Kayla Barreau (six points), Brooke Meara (four points), Mya Grycuk (three points) and Alyssa Ciaburri (two points).

Pope John will now meet fourth-seeded Hunterdon Central on Saturday, Feb. 14 at Wallkill Valley High at 2:30 p.m. Sparta will play second-seeded Voorhees in the other semifinal at Wallkill Valley on Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

The 16th H/W/S Tournament final is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 20, at Hackettstown High at 7 p.m.

Sparta is seeking its second straight tri-county title and fifth in the last six tournaments. Pope John, which won the 2024 championship, was defeated by the Lady Spartans, 40-38, in last year’s final.

Sparta Boys Basketball

Shane Hoover (19 points), Anthony Settembre (15 points), Le-Shem Little (12 points) and Eric McCall (12 points) each reached double figures in scoring but fifth-seeded Sparta dropped a 74-66 decision to fourth-seeded Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Flemington.

Sparta had advanced by defeating 12th-seeded Pope John, 50-49, in a first round game on Feb 3 at home.

Little led the way with a game-high 17 points with Hayden Kopco adding 16 points.

Little, a senior guard, has now scored 1,095 career points after reaching the 1,000-point milestone on Jan. 19 with 17-point effort in a 56-52 home loss to Chatham.

Sparta (7-12) will play host to West Morris on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.

Pope John Boys Basketball

Junior Jayden Crocker totaled 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Trent Houser added 13 points, four assists and two steals and Quinn Klebez added 12 points and two rebounds as Pope John came up just short to Sparta, 50-49, in a Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament first round game on Feb. 3 in Sparta.

The Lions (7-13) will play at Pequannock on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. before returning home to play host to Parsippany Hills on Fed. 17 at 7 p.m.