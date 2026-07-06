Sussex County History Today: Battle of Long Island

The Battle of Long Island (also known as the Battle of Brooklyn Heights), fought on Aug. 27, 1776, was the first major engagement of the American Revolutionary War after the United States declared independence. It remains the largest battle of the entire war in terms of the number of troops deployed.

For the 2nd Sussex Regiment, this was a baptism by fire. Many local men, including those serving under Col. Ephraim Martin, found themselves thrust into a massive defensive operation against the world’s most powerful professional military.

After being forced out of Boston, British Gen. William Howe aimed to seize New York City to gain control of the Hudson River and effectively cut off New England from the rest of the colonies. Washington moved his Continental Army to Long Island to defend the high ground of Brooklyn Heights.

The Americans were positioned along the Heights of Guan, a ridge of hills in Brooklyn. Washington focused his defenses on the three main passes, but the British discovered the Jamaica Pass to the far east was left virtually unguarded.

The Trap: While a portion of the British army engaged the Americans at the main passes, Howe led 10,000 men through the Jamaica Pass at night.

The Collapse: On the morning of the 27th, the British fell upon the American rear. The patriot lines shattered under the surprise attack.

The Stand of the “Maryland 400.” One of the most heroic moments occurred near the Old Stone House. To allow Washington’s army to retreat to the safety of the Brooklyn Heights fortifications, roughly 400 men from the Maryland Line repeatedly charged a British position held by 2,000 troops.

Their sacrifice held off the British long enough for thousands of Americans to escape, though most of the “Maryland 400” were killed or captured.

With the Americans pinned against the East River and the British preparing for a final siege, Washington faced total defeat.

The Fog

On the night of Aug. 29, a heavy fog rolled in. Under the cover of darkness and mist, Washington used every available boat to ferry 9,000 soldiers across the river to Manhattan.

When the sun rose and the fog lifted, the British found the American works empty. While the battle was a stinging defeat, Washington saved his army to fight another day.

The 2nd Sussex Regiment and other New Jersey militia units were part of the “Jersey Blues” and General Heard’s Brigade during this campaign.

For men like John Seward and Richard Edsall, this battle was a harsh lesson in British tactics. The chaos of the retreat across the East River became a defining story for Sussex veterans in their later pension applications.

The loss of New York City meant that for the next seven years, Sussex County would be on the front lines of the “Neutral Ground” skirmishes, as British-occupied NYC was only a few dozen miles away.