Sussex County History Today: The Next Historians

I found it to be a delight that, along with town dignitaries and other interested citizens, a contingent of local high school students came to the dedication of the Patriot Markers for those who are buried in the North Hardyston Cemetery. This dedication took place on May 2.

We have an important and timely program going this year for the Patriot Markers for around 20 cemeteries in our county. With this year being the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we are well underway of that observance.

Reaching out to connect was Wallkill Valley High School to see how their history students might observe, or even participate in, historically oriented programs. I must thank the bold efforts of the history teachers: Dr. Steve Schels and Kevin Armstrong. They brought along with them five youth who are eager to learn, willing to act, and a joy to be with.

These high school history buffs may be working with cleaning the graveyard at the Franklin’s ancient Baptist Cemetery from around the 1820s or before where another local Patriot is located.

Another important group that is building up, which I should speak of in this roundup is the Ready Rangers. These are 20-something young men and women who are available and want to help make the world a better place, starting in Sussex County. Anyone interested in joining, please contact me or see the Ready Ranger tab on my Hardyston Historical website.

A perspective that I see is that in this Jubilee year, the number 50 being key, we have a similar situation to the 200th anniversary. I was much younger then, in the year 1976, but had a great time at the parades and other events. We will have the same, on the county level, on June 7 this year at the Fairgrounds. And also there will be many events in towns across the county.

For all the well-intended, industrious, and wonderful work that our current historians do for our Sussex County, there’s a shadow that grows over the efforts. That is, we are here today and doing good work, but we won’t be here forever. Who will follow us to keep our history alive and well?

Reflecting on the 1976 experience, there was a renewal of an interest in US history. The few older historical societies became rejuvenated and new societies started up. Over the years, these participants have grown older and with 50 years under our belts, we find it time now for new blood.

Keep alert, active, and a life-long learner. Come out and help us preserve our heritage and to make the world a better place.