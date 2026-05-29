250th Adversity

This year is our country’s Anniversary,

Surviving two hundred fifty years of adversity.

Esteemed as the world’s center of freedom and democracy,

But, oh my, can this truly be the year of our finality?

So ironic that our religious freedom Christian nation,

With “the land of the free and the home of the brave” foundation,

Asserting “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses”,

Is now challenged by authoritarian trespasses.

The Greek and Roman historical democracies,

Renowned states that failed because of their hypocrisies.

Will our arrogance and prejudice currently on display,

Be the “taps” bugle call of our nation’s ending melee?

We have a Democracy if we can keep it,

Our Anniversary year’s woeful holy writ.

George Kibildis

Sparta