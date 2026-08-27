250th Communism vs. Fascism

Oh my, what has devolved in our country today,

Our two major political parties are in disarray.

Democrats and Republicans calling each other mean names,

In order to incite our voters and each other shame.

All goods are owned in common in communism,

And available to all as needed in altruism.

An autocratic dictator dominates Fascism,

With economic and social suppression dogmatism.

Both parties flirt with these incendiary nomenclatures,

At the expense of our democratic tenures.

So let’s abandon these two hypocritical hypotheses,

And promote the names of our Christian inspired mercies.

Compassionate Capitalism is our advocacy,

In unison with an unbiased Social Democracy.

George Kibildis

Sparta