250th ‘eh’

Love this language tag “eh” of our northern Canada neighbor,

To end a sentence to see if you agree with candor.

But our government, not citizens, at economic war,

With non-negotiated “bone spur” tariffs most abhor.

Did we forget our Battle of Quebec history,

When French Canadians defeated our military.

We assumed they would join our Patriots revolution,

And now we try to take away their language institution.

The U.S. and Canada share our European pedigrees,

French and English in good and bad times for eternity.

Friends and respect for each other require integrity,

And a desire to live with each other peacefully.

What say thee of these poetic reflections, eh?

And the desire for compassionate introspections, eh?

George Kibildis

Sparta